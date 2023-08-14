City of Nacogdoches names finalists for city manager position

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches will host a meet-and-greet event with three finalists for the city manager position on Friday.

The event is set to take place at the Fredonia Hotel, according to a release from Public Information Officer Kevin Meyer. It is open to the public and will run from 6-8 p.m., with light refreshments provided.

One of the candidates, Richard “Rick” Beverlin III, is the current city manager for Leander, a position he has held since 2019. The next, John E. Calahan, has been the director of institutional effectiveness at Stephen F. Austin State University since 2018. Timothy Kelty, the third candidate, is the current city manager of Freeport, where he has served since 2018.

All three finalists have been invited to Nacogdoches for in-person interviews with the city council and staff members on Aug. 18. The evening reception and opportunity for the public to meet the finalists will follow the interviews.

