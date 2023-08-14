Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

City of Nacogdoches names finalists for city manager position

City of Nacogdoches
City of Nacogdoches(City of Nacogdoches)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches will host a meet-and-greet event with three finalists for the city manager position on Friday.

The event is set to take place at the Fredonia Hotel, according to a release from Public Information Officer Kevin Meyer. It is open to the public and will run from 6-8 p.m., with light refreshments provided.

One of the candidates, Richard “Rick” Beverlin III, is the current city manager for Leander, a position he has held since 2019. The next, John E. Calahan, has been the director of institutional effectiveness at Stephen F. Austin State University since 2018. Timothy Kelty, the third candidate, is the current city manager of Freeport, where he has served since 2018.

All three finalists have been invited to Nacogdoches for in-person interviews with the city council and staff members on Aug. 18. The evening reception and opportunity for the public to meet the finalists will follow the interviews.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Lufkin parking lot
2 killed in head-on crash in Anderson County
1 dead after major wreck involving motorcycle, truck in Jacksonville
Gregg County district clerk discusses jury pay increase

Latest News

City of Tyler looking for 7 crossing guards
City of Tyler seeks to fill school crossing guard positions
Smith County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty subpoena scam
Smoke rising from Trinity County wildfire as authorities arrive.
Trinity County sheriff: Severe fire may require evacuation
Authorities say discarded cigarette likely caused Lufkin hotel fire