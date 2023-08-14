Cecily Aguilar faces sentencing for her involvement in Vanessa Guillen’s murder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cecily Aguilar, is getting ready to face her fate in federal court after pleading guilty for her part in covering up the murder of then Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Back in November Aguilar pleaded guilty to one count of being an accessory after the fact and three counts of making a false statement. She now faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Vanessa’s sister Mayra Guillen told KWTX that she hopes to see Aguilar receive that maximum sentence at Monday’s sentencing hearing.

”We all have different opinions on what justice is, if that’s what the law is saying then I agree with it,” Mayra said.

Aguilar is the only person charged in Vanessa’s murder. She previously admitted to helping her boyfriend Aaron Robinson dismember Vanessa’s body before burying her remains in shallow graves along the Leon River. Guillen’s suspected killer, Robinson, killed himself before her body was found.

Monday’s hearing was originally scheduled for April. But Aguilar’s defense attorney previously filed a motion to delay it to allow a psychiatric expert to testify.

As far as the state, Mayra said herself along with several of her family members will take the stand, speaking to Aguilar for the first time.

”I know it’s going to be very hard because just the thought of previous occasions when I’ve had to see her face to face it’s tough,” Mayra said. “There are a lot of emotions.”

Mayra took to X to encourage her followers to gather in front of the courthouse at 8:30 a.m. before the hearing begins.

Analuisa Carrillo-Tapia, LULAC State of Texas District 17 director, said she, along with other LULAC members, will be there.

”This is a lifelong commitment,” Carrillo-Tapia said. “We turned from looking for her to wanting to make sure that there was justice.”

KWTX will have a crew inside the courtroom and provide any updates that come in both on-air and online.

