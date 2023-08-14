Authorities say discarded cigarette likely caused Lufkin hotel fire

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have said a cigarette may have caused the fire that broke out at the Comfort Suites on the south side of Lufkin Sunday night.

Flames were visible from the third floor of the hotel in the 4400 block of South First Street as crews responded Sunday night. Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman believes the fire began with a cigarette butt discarded into a mulched flower bed with shrubbery in the front corner of Comfort Suites.

A passerby reported a small fire in the bushes against the building at 7:49 p.m., and Jarman said fire burned from the ground into the structure’s attic.

The incident was called under control at 9:24 p.m., and everyone was evacuated safely with no injuries. However, due to the extent of smoke and water damage, the business will likely be closed for the foreseeable future.

This occurrence demonstrates the extreme fire conditions present due to the ongoing drought, Jarman said. Lufkin Fire has responded to 17 grass/wildfires since July 20, when Angelina County enacted a burn ban. It remains critically important for citizens to respect the burn ban and be cautious when driving, parking or idling in or on grass, or discarding cigarette butts.

“Stomp out cigarette butts, pour water on them or put them in proper receptacles,” Jarman said. “Never throw them out of your vehicle window or toss them and walk away.”

The city is also asking motorists to be mindful of the potential for sparks from trailer tow chains.

If you see a motorist creating sparks, please do what you can to notify them, or get their license plate number and report it to local law enforcement immediately.

Wildfires or fire hazards can be reported locally at 936-633-0356 or 911 in emergencies.

Jarman said fire burned from the ground into the structure’s attic. (City of Lufkin)

Related:

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.