From water parks to festivals, Grapevine offers summer getaways

GRAPEVINE, Texas (KLTV) - From festivals in historic Old Town to massive water parks, outdoors and indoors, a metro-plex-area city is becoming a huge vacation getaway.

Grapevine, almost hidden to the north between Dallas and Fort Worth, is about a 2.5 hour drive from East Texas.

In their historic downtown area, there is almost always some sort of festival going on, which includes live music and lots of shopping. Often, the area is closed off to traffic so visitors can stroll through the old section.

The city sports two massive water parks, the most notable being Great Wolf Lodge, which houses a massive indoor-outdoor facility and includes an in-house hotel.

Becoming a summer destination for many trying to escape the summer heat, Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau Director of Communications Elizabeth Schrack talks about why Grapevine is drawing lots of visitors.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.