WATCH: Sun bear uses amazingly long tongue to reach honey treat

From TMX

BROXBOURNE, United Kingdom (KLTV) - Paradise Wildlife Park in the U.K. is sharing more fun facts about their new sun bears, after visitors recently marveled at their human-like tendency to stand on their hind legs.

Two sun bears, female Kyra and male Inderea, recently moved into the new Sun Bear Heights habitat. Sun Bear Heights and Jaguar Jungle opened to visitors on April 1 after being delayed by COVID-19 and Brexit, zoo officials said.

A video demonstrating how long the sun bear’s tongue is shows Small Mammal Keeper Shona filling a long, clear tube with honey. Kyra thrusts her tongue all the way forward to lick the honey out of the tube. The sun bear’s tongue is between and 7.9 and 11.8 inches long, or 20–30 cm, zookeepers said.

Sun Bear Heights is introducing sun bears, binturongs and Asian small-clawed otters in a mixed habitat. Zoo officials said the new habitats will introduce visitors to the culture of the Pantanal of Brazil, the world’s largest tropical wetland, and the jungles of Southeast Asia. The zoo said the new animals will be “ambassadors” for their wild counterparts, to help teach about the need for conservation, and may become part of an international breeding program.

Native to the lowland forests of Southeast Asia, sun bears are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List due to the illegal bear bile farm trade, the zoo said. Bears are poached from the wild and held in cages, where the bile from their gallbladders is extracted in “horrific ways” for use in traditional Asian medicines, the zoo said. ”It is believed that there could still be as many as 20,000 sun bears, moon bears and brown bears being kept in illegal bear bile farms today,” the zoo said.

The public opening of the new habitat coincided with Paradise Wildlife Park’s 39th anniversary, and the start of the final year before the family-run zoo rebrands as Hertfordshire Zoo on April 1, 2024.

