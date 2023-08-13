Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Pilot, passenger dead after plane crashes in North Carolina lake

North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - The pilot and the passenger of a small aircraft died after their plane crashed into a lake, according to authorities.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m. near Selkirk Drive.

Officials say shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel Amphibious Plane hit powerlines and crashed into the lake.

Around 18,000 customers were without power in Caldwell and Catawba counties shortly after the crash, according to a Duke Energy outage map.

Both pilot and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in head-on crash in Anderson County
Man found dead in Lufkin parking lot
Home security camera image of suspected burglar.
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected serial burglar
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Crews battle a grass fire in Smith County near State Highway 110.
Grass fire threatens church, residential area in Smith County

Latest News

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Don’t expect quick fixes in ‘red-teaming’ of AI models. Security was an afterthought
Police in Iowa responded to a car that was accidentally driven into a pool last week.
Driver accidentally floors vehicle into backyard pool, police say
Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway
Gregg County district clerk discusses jury pay increase
A man stole an ambulance while fleeing the scene of a car crash, starting a police chase and...
Maryland man leads Virginia police on wild chase in stolen truck and ambulance before DC arrest