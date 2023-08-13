Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani to skip his next pitching start after feeling arm fatigue

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will skip his next scheduled pitching start Wednesday at Texas after telling manager Phil Nevin he was feeling some arm fatigue
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to a San Francisco Giants batter...
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(AP)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will skip his next scheduled pitching start Wednesday at Texas after telling manager Phil Nevin he was feeling some arm fatigue.

Nevin said Sunday that Ohtani is not injured and will return to the rotation during a series at home against the Reds that begins Aug. 21.

“I’ve told you guys many times he knows his body better than anybody,” Nevin said. “I trust him when he talks about it. He’s assured me there’s no pain, there’s no injury. He’s got some regular arm fatigue that some go through at times. I trust him when he tells me this and he’ll be ready for his next time out.”

Nevin said Ohtani told him Saturday that he needed to take a start off. The right-hander will not take any time off as the team's designated hitter.

“He feels good at the plate,” Nevin said. “He feels healthy swinging at bat. It’s just the (throwing) right now, he’s got some normal arm fatigue that happens at times.”

Ohtani is 10-5 with a 3.17 ERA in 22 starts this season. He is hitting .305 with an American League-leading 40 homers and 83 RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to a San Francisco Giants batter...
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(AP)

Most Read

2 killed in head-on crash in Anderson County
Man found dead in Lufkin parking lot
Home security camera image of suspected burglar.
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected serial burglar
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Crews battle a grass fire in Smith County near State Highway 110.
Grass fire threatens church, residential area in Smith County

Latest News

John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Arkansas ends fiscal year with $1.1 billion surplus, state’s second largest