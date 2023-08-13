Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Abreu, Maton land on injured list for Houston Astros

Houston Astros first baseman José Abreu and reliever Phil Maton were placed on the injured list Saturday
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros first baseman José Abreu and reliever Phil Maton were placed on the injured list Saturday.

Abreu was placed on the 10-day list with lumbar spine inflammation retroactive to Thursday. Maton went on the 15-day list after taking a line drive in the right elbow off the bat of Los Angeles Angels third baseman Eduardo Escobar in the ninth inning Friday night.

Abreu said that he received two Cortisone shots in his back Friday and that he was feeling better. He said he hoped his stint on the injured list would be short and added that he's been dealing with this issue off and on for most of the season.

“Yeah, I felt it at the beginning of the season,” he said in Spanish through a translator. “I felt some pain there in the back but it was something I just thought it was normal, and it went away a little bit. Right before the All-Star break I felt it again. ... and it went away. But the last time I felt it, it just kept getting worse and worse. And unfortunately, I don’t really feel that comfortable to be able to compete. Don't feel comfortable to play. So this is something we had to do.”

Abreu has underperformed in the first year of a three-year $58.5 million contract, hitting just .234 with 10 homers and 56 RBIs. He went 2 for 21 on Houston’s recent seven-game road trip.

He wouldn't blame his performance on the injury.

“Trust me, this isn’t really a justification for the hitter I’ve been the last four months,” he said.

Jon Singleton was filling in for Abreu at first base for a third straight game Saturday, but manager Dusty Baker said he'd likely use several different players at the position while Abreu is out.

The Astros recalled infielder David Hensley and left-hander Parker Mushinski from Triple-A Sugar Land to take the two spots on the roster.

____

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Most Read

2 killed in head-on crash in Anderson County
Man found dead in Lufkin parking lot
Home security camera image of suspected burglar.
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected serial burglar
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Crews battle a grass fire in Smith County near State Highway 110.
Grass fire threatens church, residential area in Smith County

Latest News

John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Arkansas ends fiscal year with $1.1 billion surplus, state’s second largest