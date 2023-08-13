Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 killed in head-on crash in Anderson County

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two drivers died in a head-on collision Friday just east of Cayuga.

The crash took place at about 5:18 p.m., DPS said in a report. Cody Austin Beard, 23, of Crockett, was driving east on US 287 in a Chevrolet Silverado, while Craig Morgan Warrick, 36, of Waxahachie, was traveling west.

The report said one vehicle attempted to pass in a no-passing zone and struck the other head-on, causing both to leave the road toward the south and catch fire.

Both Beard and Warrick were pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

Investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

