2 killed in head-on crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two drivers died in a head-on collision Friday just east of Cayuga.

The crash took place at about 5:18 p.m., DPS said in a report. Cody Austin Beard, 23, of Crockett, was driving east on US 287 in a Chevrolet Silverado, while Craig Morgan Warrick, 36, of Waxahachie, was traveling west.

The report said one vehicle attempted to pass in a no-passing zone and struck the other head-on, causing both to leave the road toward the south and catch fire.

Both Beard and Warrick were pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

Investigation is ongoing.

