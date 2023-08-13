Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 dead after major wreck involving motorcycle, truck in Jacksonville

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed in a crash between a truck and a motorcycle on Saturday.

At about 5:11 p.m., police received a 911 call about a major wreck involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle, according to a release from the Jacksonville Police Department. The release said the crash took place at the intersection of Jowell and North Jackson Streets.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as David V. Eide, Jr., 53, of Rusk; the driver of the pickup was Jorge Lopez, 21, of Jacksonville.

Police said Eide was traveling south in the 4000 block of North Jackson Street, while Lopez was traveling east on Jowell Street. The release states Lopez stopped at the intersection but failed to yield right of way and was struck by the motorcycle.

Eide was pronounced dead at the scene, while Lopez was not injured, police said.

Lopez did not appear to be impaired and was cooperative with officers during the investigation, which is ongoing, the release said.

