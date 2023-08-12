Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Timpson head coach remains humble entering new season

Timpson head coach remains humble entering new season
By Mark Bownds
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Timpson Bears, just like everybody else, are braving the heat in preparation of what’s to come this season.

Head coach Kerry Therwhanger says, “So far so good. You know, the kids have really bought into what we’ve got going, you know, especially during the summer got a lot of good reps this summer. A lot of good conditioning and hopefully we’re getting a little bit stronger so far.”

He mentioned that the heat is making practices tricky.

“In the last two weeks they you know, the heat’s been kind of an issue. I mean, I don’t I don’t know how people are getting three three and a half hour practices. But, you know, we’ve, our kids really say that. We’re starting from where we left off because it got a couple of new guys in there but we’re a lot farther ahead than we were say three four years ago”

That’s Coach Therwanger being a little humble there, because Timpson could be on the cusp of a memorable season, especially with the return of Terry Bussey, and when asked about long term goals for the team, Coach T remained humble.

“Try not to get too far ahead of ourselves,” he said. “You know just keep our eye on the prize that week when the day when the week when the game hopefully and then you know, just keep keep our eyes where they need to be or focus where they need to be instead of trying to look, you know, on farther ahead. We know we’re, you know, expected to do some things but a lot of times when you start looking that far ahead, you forget about what’s right in front of you. So really for us, it’s a matter of just stay focused on what what’s right here right now and not look too far ahead.”

The Timpson Bears, a team to watch out for this season.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security camera image of suspected burglar.
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected serial burglar
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Crews battle a grass fire in Smith County near State Highway 110.
Grass fire threatens church, residential area in Smith County
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Rural cities in East Texas facing critical physician shortages, but there may be a solution
Rural cities in East Texas facing critical physician shortages, but there may be a solution

Latest News

While there is no way to avoid the heat altogether, they have a system to handle it and prepare...
East Texas high school football players take extra precautions against dangerous heat
Head coach Kerry Therwhanger says, “So far so good. You know, the kids have really bought into...
Timpson head coach remains humble entering new season
Gilmer football coach settling in ahead of season opener against Chapel Hill
McFall is a spectacular athlete. a running back who excels at many positions, and all you have...
Tyler High School’s Derrick McFall UCLA bound