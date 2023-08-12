Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

East Texas native, Maui resident gives update following deadly wildfires

Julia Collmorgen grew up in Lufkin and has been living in Lahaina, Maui, for the last three years. She said it was a community she came to love.
By Makayla Goos and Julian Esparza
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI (KTRE) - An East Texas native who lost her home in the wildfires after living in Hawaii for three years shared her experience.

Julia Collmorgen grew up in Lufkin and has been living in Lahaina, Maui, for the last three years. She said it was a community she came to love, until it was wiped out by flames on Tuesday. She was able to leave her home before it burned down, but figuring out what to do next has taken time.

Saturday afternoon, she described her experience on East Texas Now.

Collmorgen also recommended several resources for anyone in Maui who is trying to recover, including the Maui Food Bank and Maui Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security camera image of suspected burglar.
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected serial burglar
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Crews battle a grass fire in Smith County near State Highway 110.
Grass fire threatens church, residential area in Smith County
On Friday, the court considered a motion to change venue.
Judge denies change of venue for trial of former Smith County district court coordinator
Rafael Aguilar
Bullard man cuts plea deal in connection with deadly 2021 crash

Latest News

Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
File - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up during practice at the NFL football team's...
Damar Hamlin makes an early impact in returning to field in Bills’ preseason game against Colts
The shooting happened Friday night in a backyard where people had gathered for a punk rock show.
Minneapolis police search for suspects in backyard shooting that left 1 dead and 6 wounded
A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.
Beloved police K-9 dies after cancer battle: ‘He touched many people’s lives’