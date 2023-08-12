East Texas native, Maui resident gives update following deadly wildfires

MAUI (KTRE) - An East Texas native who lost her home in the wildfires after living in Hawaii for three years shared her experience.

Julia Collmorgen grew up in Lufkin and has been living in Lahaina, Maui, for the last three years. She said it was a community she came to love, until it was wiped out by flames on Tuesday. She was able to leave her home before it burned down, but figuring out what to do next has taken time.

Saturday afternoon, she described her experience on East Texas Now.

Collmorgen also recommended several resources for anyone in Maui who is trying to recover, including the Maui Food Bank and Maui Humane Society.

