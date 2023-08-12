Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Cowboys Camp: Small but dynamic players Turpin, Vaughn

Two of the smallest players on the Cowboys roster are also the most dynamic: wide receiver KaVontae Turpin and RB Deuce Vaughn.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Two of the smallest players on the Cowboys roster are also the most dynamic: wide receiver KaVontae Turpin and RB Deuce Vaughn.

Vaughn was drafted in the seventh round, and at 5′5″, the K-state Scooter has never backed down from football because of his size. Here’s something else he’s never done: Vaughn’s father is on the Cowboy’s staff, and here’s a huge first.

“His first time ever seeing me practice, I mean, throughout my entire time playing. He was coaching when I was in high school, came up here whenever I got to college, so yeah, man, it is really cool,” Vaughn said.

When he was drafted in the seventh round, his father had the honor of telling him, saying, “Do you want to come to work with me tomorrow?” But did Deuce Vaughn feel pressure from the situation? Nope.

“It’s football man,” Vaughn said. “It’s a dream come true to be able to stay in here, talking to you right now. That’s how I feel, and I’m taking every single thing that I can from these vets who have been here before. I want to be a sponge. I just learned the way to work.”

KaVontae Turpin is a baller too. He’s only 5′7″, but he joined the Cowboys in last year’s training camp, fresh from the USFL League’s MVP. He went straight from one league to the other.

“Coming from the USFL, when I came here, I didn’t get to do mini camp, OT A’s. Now I got to do that this year, so I feel like I am where I was in the USFL, you know, with learning and all of that, being a professional, so I feel like I’m ahead where I need to be right now,” Turpin said.

He’s also a new father.

“New man, you know. They change you, man. You know, seeing that in the hospital, seeing your baby come in just, it’s a wonderful feeling,” Turpin said.

He’s not the tallest, but his little girl will certainly look up to him.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security camera image of suspected burglar.
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected serial burglar
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Crews battle a grass fire in Smith County near State Highway 110.
Grass fire threatens church, residential area in Smith County
On Friday, the court considered a motion to change venue.
Judge denies change of venue for trial of former Smith County district court coordinator
Rafael Aguilar
Bullard man cuts plea deal in connection with deadly 2021 crash

Latest News

And I think sometimes when you go through those tough losses are a loss that you don't want to...
Cowboys Camp: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn talk about keeping up will to win
Cowboys Camp: Small but dynamic players Turpin, Vaughn
Cowboys Camp: Small but dynamic players Turpin, Vaughn
And I think sometimes when you go through those tough losses are a loss that you don't want to...
Cowboys Camp: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn talk about keeping up will to win
His son, Stephen Jones, VP for the Dallas Cowboys, spoke about the project.
Cowboys Camp: NFL Films to make documentary about Jerry Jones