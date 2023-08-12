Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cowboys Camp: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn talk about keeping up will to win

The Cowboys defense are in a mid-season groove at training camp. They're intense, and linebacker Micah Parsons sometimes has to be reminded not to hit the QB.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OXNARD, California (KLTV) - The Cowboys defense are in a mid-season groove at training camp. They’re intense, and linebacker Micah Parsons sometimes has to be reminded not to hit the quarterback.

It’s just a habit he has, and it’s a good problem to have when facing opposing quarterbacks. Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn said they will have to will themselves against opponents that are versatile. The must be careful not to let up.

“Yeah, I think I look back to when, you know, when I was growing up in the ‘80s,” Quinn said. “I was a Giants guy, grew up in New Jersey, but I remember Carl Banks had said they’d lost -- it might have been to the Niners I’m not sure or maybe to the Bears -- in a playoff loss that was a gut punch, you know, a gut check to hit it. And that told their defense something that year. They say, ‘We can be the next space; we can be to the next spot.’ And I think sometimes when you go through those tough losses or a loss that you don’t want to feel that way again. So, what do you do about it? And, sometimes it’s the offseason to go in to train differently and go after it harder, and it’s just not something maybe that you talk about, but it was in the back of your mind to say, ‘Okay, there’s more to do and more to get to, and how do I get there?‘”

