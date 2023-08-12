Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

100-degree heat may drive East Texas wildlife closer to humans

Chris Kemper, director of the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, has advice on what people can do if they have a wildlife encounter.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The ruthless East Texas heat not only affects people, East Texas wildlife can experience behavioral changes as well, putting them in contact with humans.

As the 100+ degree heat parches the land and dries up waterholes and streams, wildlife will look elsewhere for relief, and that could bring them into your backyard.

In drought and heat periods, animals such as coyotes, raccoons, possums and snakes can come looking for food and, more important, water.

Chris Kemper, director of the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, and also a longtime animal control officer, has advice on what people can do if they have an encounter, and what they can do to possibly avoid it.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security camera image of suspected burglar.
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected serial burglar
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD superintendent requests paid leave until retirement
Crews battle a grass fire in Smith County near State Highway 110.
Grass fire threatens church, residential area in Smith County
On Friday, the court considered a motion to change venue.
Judge denies change of venue for trial of former Smith County district court coordinator
Rafael Aguilar
Bullard man cuts plea deal in connection with deadly 2021 crash

Latest News

As the 100+ degree heat parches the land and dries up waterholes and streams, wildlife will...
WebXtra: 100-degree heat may drive East Texas wildlife closer to humans
Bullard High School’s head athletic trainer talks about keeping football players healthy in the...
East Texas high school football players take extra precautions against dangerous heat
Bullard High School’s head athletic trainer talks about keeping football players healthy in the...
WebXtra: East Texas high school football players take extra precautions against dangerous heat
Poor conditions, supply shortage puts cattlemen behind as they prepare for winter
Poor conditions, supply shortage puts cattlemen behind as they prepare for winter