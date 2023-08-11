Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Smith County lieutenant constable saves dog from burning car after high-speed pursuit

After a motorist fled a traffic stop and wrecked out in Gregg County, an officer saved the owner’s dog from the burning wreckage.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - After a motorist fled a traffic stop and wrecked out in Gregg County, an officer saved the owner’s dog from the burning wreckage.

Constable Josh Joplin of Smith County Pct. 4 posted dashcam footage from the Thursday incident, showing Lieutenant Josh Hill running up to the burning car. According to the post, the rescue was preceded by a pursuit after the car had allegedly sped past the officer’s patrol car on Barber Road in Smith County, nearly causing a collision. Hill attempted to stop the car, which ended up wrecking out on West Goforth and Old Hwy 135 in Gregg County.

The suspect fled the scene after crashing, leaving his dog in the burning wreck. According to Joplin, fire services were on route, but with an unknown ETA, Hill decided to approach the car and save the animal. The video shows the successful rescue, and Joplin’s post said Hill suffered only minor burns to his fingers.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

