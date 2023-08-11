Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected serial burglar

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of at least two burglaries Friday.

According to Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Erin McLeaish, the sheriff’s office received a call around 7:20 a.m. of a burglary at a home in the area of I-20 and FM 1255. The responding deputies saw the suspect fleeing the scene, and described the man as a white male around 30 to 40 years old with short gray hair and beard.

Around 12:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office received another call regarding burglary at another residence near the initial call. According to McLeaish, the same man is suspected, but had fled the scene before deputies arrived. The victim of the burglary reportedly lost their Polaris Side-by-Side UTV to the thief.

Soon after the second incident, a third caller reported a man drinking from a water hose in their yard. Deputies again were not able to capture the suspect, but according to McLeaish, they have set up a perimeter around the area to conduct the manhunt. According to McLeaish, this perimeter is south of Grand Saline.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect should reach out the the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133.

