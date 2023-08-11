Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Angelina County Judge Suiter appointed temporary JP

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A temporary replacement has been named for Angelina County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Billy Ball.

County Judge Keith Wright has appointed former county judge Wes Suiter to temporarily replace Ball as Ball recovers from an illness. In a statement released Friday, it was stated that Judge Wright is making the appointment due to the large caseload and volume of work in Pct. 1.

Suiter previously served as Angelina County judge from January 2007 through Dec. 31, 2018.

