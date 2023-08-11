Palestine police arrest 3 Michigan suspects in retail theft ring

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Three Michigan men suspected in a string of thefts were arrested Thursday afternoon by Palestine police.

According to a Palestine Police Department press release, Keiyon Williams, 24, Mantee Davis II, and Dondrick Richardson, 25, all of Flint, Michigan, were arrested on Thursday. The arrests began when police were notified of a suspicious person at the South Loop 256 Walmart in Palestine. The release said that Walmart Asset Protection had identified a man suspected in recent thefts at several company locations, including those in Tyler and Jacksonville.

Upon arrival, officers identified the suspect as Williams, who initially provided a fake ID when detained. Williams is reportedly suspected to be a member of a group involved in “cash cash” scams, which are defined as manipulation of the register systems using cash cards and social engineering. According to the release, these scams trick self-checkout registers into believing they’ve received payment, allowing thieves to leave with unpaid merchandise which they often later return for cash.

Williams is suspected of using this scam at the Palestine Walmart to the tune of $1,500 worth of merchandise at the time of his arrest. The release said that he was found to be wanted in New Hampshire and New Jersey on charges related to organized retail crime.

Officers then found and arrested Davis in a car parked in the Walmart lot, suspecting him to be Williams’ accomplice. Officers reportedly found Davis to have just completed a “cash cash” scam with $500 worth of merchandise at a Tyler Walmart. The release said they also found marijuana and suspected stolen items in the car.

Finally, officers arrested Richardson as he was allegedly fleeing through the Walmart parking lot, having reportedly abandoned a “cash cash” scam of his own in the store’s jewelry section. Richardson was found to have warrants out of Florida, Georgia, and Minnesota in relation to organized retail crime and other forms of theft.

Williams, Davis, and Richardson were booked into the Anderson County Jail on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of marijuana with bonds totaling $501,500. Richardson received an additional charge of evading arrest with a $20,000 bond, and Williams a charge of intent to give false information with a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.