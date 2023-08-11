Judge denies change of venue for trial of former Smith County district court coordinator

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial for a former Smith County district court coordinator will take place in Smith County, after a judge denied a motion to change venue.

Toni Patterson White, a former court coordinator for the 7th District Court, is accused of intentionally concealing or removing approximately 4,532 governmental records from the 7th District Court’s online system with the intent to harm or defraud District Judge Kerry Russell, according to an April 2022 indictment. White is accused of removing the documents without legal authorization.

On Friday, the court considered a motion to change venue due to potential difficulty in finding unbiased jurors. However, the judge did not see enough reason to make the change.

“I think there will be no problem picking a jury,” the judge said. “I know it’s been covered media-wise, but you get cases that you think are big cases, even in small counties, and people don’t know, so I really don’t think there’s going to be any problem picking a jury. I’m more concerned about the defendant and your arguments that it’s in the courthouse, we’re all in close quarters here. That’s going to be a problem.”

The judge stated that she can transfer the case on her own motion at a later date if she thinks it becomes relevant. For that reason, the motion to change venue was denied.

The defense team also wanted to subpoena Judge Russell for the upcoming trial, but the attorney general’s office filed a motion to essentially quash that request. The outcome of this point is still unresolved and will be revisited at a later time.

Pre-trial has been set for Oct. 6, with a jury trial planned for Oct. 23.

