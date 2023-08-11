Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gilmer football coach settling in ahead of season opener against Chapel Hill

By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas is surrounded with talented football teams willing to take their game to the absolute limit, but it takes a lot prep to get to a competitive level.

Gilmer head football coach Alan Metzel spoke with us about how his team is settling in during their preparations for their season opener against another top team in the region, Chapel Hill.

“People expect to see guys on the football field, these guys are living out here and we are running around getting after it. Right now we’re trying to clean things up so that we can be ready here in a couple of weeks.”

Metzel spoke about the young players passion for the game.

“These guys since 5th and 6th grade that’s just what they thought about. They can’t wait until it’s their turn. You’ll see little kids run around the track, throwing the ball, tackling each other and stuff. That was them a few years ago and so now it’s their turn.”

