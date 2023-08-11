Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Dangerous heat continues into the weekend.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas and happy Friday!! We’ve got a beautiful but very hot day ahead with temperatures back in the 100°-105° range this afternoon. Just like yesterday, heat indices could reach or even surpass 112° so an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the entire area. In addition to the dangerous heat, breezy south-southwest winds will bring a high fire danger today. Please be very mindful of any spark you may create. Very hot temperatures will continue into the weekend with highs well over 100° for both Saturday and Sunday. Please factor in this heat if you are planning any final summer adventures for you and your family before the school year starts. Above average temperatures will continue for our Monday, but thankfully there will be slight shift in our weather pattern by the end of the day in the form of a weak cold front. This front likely won’t help our temperatures out very much as most will stay at or above 100° through next Thursday, but it will at least help bring back slight rain chances Tuesday - Thursday. As usual with these summer-time setups: When it rains, it pours! Those who win the “rain lottery” will certainly reap the benefits with some much-needed rainfall as well as temperatures 15°-20° cooler than the rest of us. Best of luck!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured at a shooting in the 700 block of Alta Street.
2 injured in early-morning Longview shooting
1 killed in single-vehicle crash near Cuney
Panola County Sheriff’s Office: Victim, gunman injured in shooting
Police: Domestic disturbance leads to fatal shooting of Longview man
Lance Phillips, age 40, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Aug. 7. He is charged with...
Arrest affidavits reveal details behind Smith Co. Commissioner’s son’s latest arrest

Latest News

Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 8-10-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 8-10-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 8-10-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7