By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Another hot one today with everyone hitting those triple digits again.  The excessive heat warning has been extended through Saturday evening and will likely be extended through Sunday as well.  Expect fair skies this evening with temperatures dropping into the lower 80s by morning.  Sunny and breezy this weekend which will make the fire danger high all weekend long.  Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will reach near 105 degrees and feel as hot as 110 degrees at times.  The heat continues into early next week, but there are hints of a very weak cold front arriving midweek.  This will bring a slight chance for rain to the forecast.  Those that get the rain, will feel some slightly cooler temperatures, but areas in the southern half of East Texas will likely still reach the triple digits every afternoon of next week.

