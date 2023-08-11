Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Crews work to repair 2 water line breaks in Nacogdoches

(WJHG)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two different breaks have interrupted water service to some Nacogdoches residents.

One of the breaks affects E. Main from the loop out to 7070 State Highway 21 East, the city announced.

The other break is in the Chimney Rock Lane subdivision and may leave some residents without water.

Both repairs are expected to take 4-6 hours.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured at a shooting in the 700 block of Alta Street.
2 injured in early-morning Longview shooting
1 killed in single-vehicle crash near Cuney
Panola County Sheriff’s Office: Victim, gunman injured in shooting
Police: Domestic disturbance leads to fatal shooting of Longview man
The victims were identified as Noel Vigil-Benitez (left), 45, Denise Martinez (right), 26, and...
3 hog hunters died in an underground tank after their dog fell in, sheriff says

Latest News

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with TJC Earth and Space Science Center Director Beau Hartweg about...
WebXtra: TJC space science expert explains peak viewing for Perseid Meteor Shower
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with TJC Earth and Space Science Center Director Beau Hartweg about...
WebXtra: TJC space science expert explains peak viewing for Perseid Meteor Shower
Rafael Aguilar
Bullard man cuts plea deal in connection with deadly 2021 crash
After a motorist fled a traffic stop and wrecked out in Gregg County, an officer saved the...
WATCH: Smith County lieutenant constable saves dog from burning car after high-speed pursuit