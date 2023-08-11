Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chapel Hill ISD announces salary increase for bus drivers

Chapel Hill ISD
Chapel Hill ISD(Chapel Hill ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - The Chapel Hill ISD has announced a salary increase and enhanced incentives for student-centered bus drivers.

According to a press release, the decision was approved during a recent school board meeting. Effective immediately, the pay scale for bus drivers has been raised to $20 per hour and they will be eligible for a sign-on bonus of $500 after they have worked at least 60 days with the district.

“We value or student-centered bus drivers and their dedication to the safety and comfort of our students,” said Tony Wilson, transportation director for the district.

“This salary increase and bonus program to new drivers demonstrates our recognition of their crucial role and our commitment to supporting their continued efforts,” continued Wilson in the press release.

