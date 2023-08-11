Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bullard man cuts plea deal in connection with deadly 2021 crash

Rafael Aguilar
Rafael Aguilar(Cherokee County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard man has pleaded guilty in connection with a motor vehicle crash in 2021 that killed an Oklahoma woman.

Rafael Aguilar, 34, pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication manslaughter. According to a report by the Texas Department of Transportation, on Sept. 11, 2021, Aguilar was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 69 in the inside lane as Allyson Goad, 22, of Edmond, OK, was traveling in the outside southbound lane. The report states that Aguilar failed to travel in a single lane and crossed through the center turn lane and into the southbound lanes, striking Goad’s vehicle head-on.

Both drivers were tested for blood-alcohol content. Aguilar’s level was 0.152 and Goad’s was 0.114.

Aguilar pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday and received a 10-year prison sentence.

