Winnsboro woman agrees to plea deal for shooting husband in face

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woman accused of shooting her husband in the face has cut a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time.

Michelle Denise Freudiger was arrested in April after Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a woman shooting a man in the face. At the time of her arrest, authorities said Freudiger told them she shot her husband in the face during an argument. Freudiger’s husband survived the shooting and was taken to a Tyler hospital for medical treatment.

Freudiger, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, entered a guilty plea in Judge Brad McCampbell’s court on Thursday in exchange for 10 years deferred adjudication.

