WebXtra: Longview business seeks green flag for RC race track
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Do you feel the need? The need for radio-controlled speed? Then you might be in luck if the Longview City Council approves a new permit.
Application filings show that a permit was requested for approval to open a business that would prominently feature radio-controlled (or, RC) car racing on an indoor track. The track would be located in a suite in a strip center in the 1500 block of of Pine Tree Road.
The track is designed and built for racing 1/128th scale Kyosho Mini-V radio-controlled cars.
