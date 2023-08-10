Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Longview business seeks green flag for RC race track

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Arthur Clayborn
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Do you feel the need? The need for radio-controlled speed? Then you might be in luck if the Longview City Council approves a new permit.

Application filings show that a permit was requested for approval to open a business that would prominently feature radio-controlled (or, RC) car racing on an indoor track. The track would be located in a suite in a strip center in the 1500 block of of Pine Tree Road.

A new RC car race track could open in Longview if the permitting is approved.
A new RC car race track could open in Longview if the permitting is approved.(KLTV)

The track is designed and built for racing 1/128th scale Kyosho Mini-V radio-controlled cars.

1/128th scale Kyosho Mini-Z radio-controlled cars.
1/128th scale Kyosho Mini-Z radio-controlled cars.(KLTV)

