WebXtra: East Texas law enforcement representatives gather to discuss mental health needs within criminal justice system

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Lauren Tear speaks with Keisha Morris, SIMS Master Specialist with the Andrews Center in Tyler, about Thursday’s meeting with East Texas law enforcement representatives. The meeting furthered discussion of the Sequential Intercept Model (SIMS), which helps provide guidance when it comes to mental and behavioral health within the criminal justice system.

