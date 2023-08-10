WebXtra: Como-Pickton CISD to finish storm damage repairs before school year

COMO, Texas (KLTV) - 11th hour repairs are being made, as one East Texas school district prepares for students to return to classes, after being heavily damaged by a late spring storm.

Schools across East Texas will resume in August, but perhaps none had more to do in preparation than Como-Pickton CISD in Hopkins County.

Practically every building and structure on campus was damaged after being hit hard by June storms.

With roofs torn off, windows shattered, school buses damaged, even the athletic fields and buildings damaged, the district has put an enormous amount of time and resources into repairing all the buildings in time for the August 15 beginning of classes.

Around 40 air-conditioners had to be replaced, and adjustments had to be made to make sure the football team had buidlings to store equipment.

According to Superintendent Dr. Greg Bower, thought work still continues on buildings, the district will be ready when students return.

