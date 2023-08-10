WATCH: Tyler native whose home burned in Maui talks about wildfires

MAUI, Hawaii (KLTV) - Tyler native Evan Payne now lives in Maui, and unfortunately, he lost his home in wildfires that have ravaged the island over the last several days.

He tells us what he and his roommates experienced during the fires that devastated a section of the island called Lahaina town.

RELATED:

Former East Texas resident living in Maui discusses fatal wildfires on the island

VIDEO: Damage from Kula Fire that burned in Maui

Deadly wildfires whip across Hawaii

Driving video shows smoke from fires in Lahaina, Maui

Man talks about buildings burning on Maui

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.