WATCH: Tyler native whose home burned in Maui talks about wildfires

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MAUI, Hawaii (KLTV) - Tyler native Evan Payne now lives in Maui, and unfortunately, he lost his home in wildfires that have ravaged the island over the last several days.

He tells us what he and his roommates experienced during the fires that devastated a section of the island called Lahaina town.

