Thursday’s Weather: Dangerous heat expected once again

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’ve got yet another muggy and warm start to the day as many are waking up in the upper 70s and lower 80s. For any kiddos heading back to school today, you’ll DEFINITELY want the water bottle and short sleeves as temperatures will be hot again later today. Highs for most will likely climb upwards of 100°-104° but will feel more like 105°-110°+ so Excessive Heat Warnings will remain in effect through this evening and will likely continue into the weekend as well. Temperatures remain very hot for our Friday and the weekend as many could see upwards of 104°-105° during the heat of the day with heat indices staying in the 108°-112°+ range. If you are trying to plan a fun final summer weekend for the family, PLEASE make sure you are packing lots and lots of water. A weak stalled cold front will likely sit just to our north and could potentially bring a stray shower or t’storm close to I-30 today, although chances are quite low and coverage would be even lower. Dangerous heat continues early next week with very isolated rain chances as a weak cold front gets close to ETX. We might see it push south into our neck of the woods on Tuesday, but as of right now it might not be enough to drop most of us out of the triple digits.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.