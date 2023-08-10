East Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! It’s another hot one and the excessive heat warning has now been extended through Friday evening. Don’t be surprised if it’s extended right through the weekend as no big changes are expected for the forecast. This evening, just like yesterday, there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two in northern counties. Any activity will likely die out overnight. Temperatures will only drop into the lower 80s by morning. Mostly sunny and breezy again Friday with highs near 105 and feeling like 110 degrees or higher during the afternoon hours. Sunny and breezy through the weekend with slight chances for rain finally returning to the forecast by the middle of next week.

