Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas!  It’s another hot one and the excessive heat warning has now been extended through Friday evening.  Don’t be surprised if it’s extended right through the weekend as no big changes are expected for the forecast.  This evening, just like yesterday, there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two in northern counties.  Any activity will likely die out overnight.  Temperatures will only drop into the lower 80s by morning.  Mostly sunny and breezy again Friday with highs near 105 and feeling like 110 degrees or higher during the afternoon hours.  Sunny and breezy through the weekend with slight chances for rain finally returning to the forecast by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Domestic disturbance leads to fatal shooting of Longview man
Lance Phillips, age 40, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Aug. 7. He is charged with...
Arrest affidavits reveal details behind Smith Co. Commissioner’s son’s latest arrest
Two vehicles have collided at a Longview intersection.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash blocks traffic at Richey, Gilmer intersection in Longview
Texas Lottery File Graphic
Nacogdoches resident wins $1M from lottery scratch-off game
Longview workers immediately unemployed as Al's Formal Wear suddenly closes
Longview workers immediately unemployed as Al’s Formal Wear suddenly closes

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 8-10-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 8-10-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-10-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-10-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips