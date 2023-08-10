Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

East Texas Academy store manager explains what is included in tax free holiday

Shoppers will have the chance to purchase qualifying items tax free from Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13.
By Tyre White
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Academy Sports and Outdoors is just one store that will be honoring Texas’ tax-free weekend.

Shoppers will have the chance to purchase qualifying items tax free from Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Logistics Manager Pat Patteson says they’re ready.

“For tax-free weekend, of course, backpacks, clothing, apparel, footwear, everything ready for your kids for back to school is going to be tax exempt. So, we’re prepared, stocked, ready to go.”

There are some exceptions to the discount.

“It’s going to exclude things like speakers, personal speakers, personal radios, electronics, things of that nature. It’s basically the parameters are around items that can be used for school.” says Patteson.

Shoppers can even use the tax-free discount in addition to sales already offered in store.

“So, if you’re 25 percent off of an item, you’ll get that, that’s Academy’s sale, and then you’ll get the tax free from the state as well.”

Something shopper Chris Wortham says he can appreciate.

“Well, it’s a lot of money I can keep in my pocket I ain’t gotta spend.”

For a list of qualifying items and more information please click here.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man from Smith County found deceased near home
KLTV's Kristine Guevara reported live from the scene of the I-20 crash leaking chemicals into a...
18-wheeler leaking diesel into Gregg County creek following wreck
Kevin Vest
TJC Athletic Director passes away after lengthy battle with cancer
Police: Domestic disturbance leads to fatal shooting of Longview man
Lance Phillips, age 40, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Aug. 7. He is charged with...
Arrest affidavits reveal details behind Smith Co. Commissioner’s son’s latest arrest

Latest News

The testimony portion of Timothy Chappelle’s sentencing phase concluded Wednesday morning with...
Jury gives 20 years to Smith County inmate convicted of escaping transport van
A dog sits in a kennel at the Smith County Animal Shelter in Tyler.
Smith County commissioners promote animal adoption at Tuesday meeting
Black-owned business month
Black-Owned Business Month highlights economic impact of supporting local establishments
The cost of college has been on a consistent increase for the past several years.
East Texas students facing reality of escalating college costs