Alto bronc rider Cook wins Colorado rodeo

Alto bronc rider Logan Cook competes in this file photo. (Source: PRCA)
Alto bronc rider Logan Cook competes in this file photo. (Source: PRCA)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOVELAND, Colo. (KTRE) - Alto saddle bronc rider Logan Cook has some extra jingle in his jeans after taking first place in a Colorado rodeo.

Cook rode Klingon for a score of 87. That was good for a first-place tie and a cash prize of $2,698 at the Larimer County Fair & Rodeo.

Cook is now 26th in the PRCA standings.

Clayton Collmorgen of Lufkin also won some money after finishing in third place at the Kimball Banner Fair and Rodeo in Kimball, Nebraska. Collmorgen scored a 14.3 in tie-down roping and won $222.

