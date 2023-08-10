Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

2 injured in early-morning Longview shooting

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Police Spokesman Brandon Thornton about a shooting in Longview.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An early-morning shooting in Longview left two people injured, according to Longview police.

According to a report, Longview Police Department officers responded just before 4 a.m. Thursday to a shooting in the 700 block of Alta Street. Once there, officers said they found an adult female and a teenaged victim at the location with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported via EMS to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the shooting appeared to have taken place outside of the residence and that there is a connection between all parties involved.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Domestic disturbance leads to fatal shooting of Longview man
Lance Phillips, age 40, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Aug. 7. He is charged with...
Arrest affidavits reveal details behind Smith Co. Commissioner’s son’s latest arrest
Two vehicles have collided at a Longview intersection.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash blocks traffic at Richey, Gilmer intersection in Longview
Texas Lottery File Graphic
Nacogdoches resident wins $1M from lottery scratch-off game
New Texas law will bring stricter consequences for students caught vaping at school

Latest News

Longview Police Spokesman Brandon Thornton
WebXtra: 2 injured in early-morning Longview shooting
WATCH: Storm Hans flooding crushes home against bridge in Norway
WATCH: Storm Hans flooding crushes home against bridge in Norway
1 killed in single-vehicle crash near Cuney
Panola County Sheriff’s Office investigating SH 149 shooting