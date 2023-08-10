2 injured in early-morning Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An early-morning shooting in Longview left two people injured, according to Longview police.

According to a report, Longview Police Department officers responded just before 4 a.m. Thursday to a shooting in the 700 block of Alta Street. Once there, officers said they found an adult female and a teenaged victim at the location with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported via EMS to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the shooting appeared to have taken place outside of the residence and that there is a connection between all parties involved.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867).

