1 killed in single-vehicle crash near Cuney

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Frankston man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 10:17 p.m. Monday, Dalaven Dashad Baker, 29, was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 175, about two miles outside Cuney. The report states that Baker apparently failed to drive in a single lane, overcorrected and traveled off the roadway. His vehicle flipped several times and he was ejected.

Baker was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

