Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

1 killed in single-vehicle crash near Cuney

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Frankston man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 10:17 p.m. Monday, Dalaven Dashad Baker, 29, was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 175, about two miles outside Cuney. The report states that Baker apparently failed to drive in a single lane, overcorrected and traveled off the roadway. His vehicle flipped several times and he was ejected.

Baker was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Domestic disturbance leads to fatal shooting of Longview man
Lance Phillips, age 40, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Aug. 7. He is charged with...
Arrest affidavits reveal details behind Smith Co. Commissioner’s son’s latest arrest
Two vehicles have collided at a Longview intersection.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash blocks traffic at Richey, Gilmer intersection in Longview
Texas Lottery File Graphic
Nacogdoches resident wins $1M from lottery scratch-off game
New Texas law will bring stricter consequences for students caught vaping at school

Latest News

WATCH: Storm Hans flooding crushes home against bridge in Norway
WATCH: Storm Hans flooding crushes home against bridge in Norway
Panola County Sheriff’s Office investigating SH 149 shooting
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday’s Weather: Dangerous heat expected once again
Shoppers will have the chance to purchase qualifying items tax free from Friday, August 11...
East Texas Academy store manager explains what is included in tax-free holiday