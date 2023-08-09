Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman shoots ex-boyfriend after he allegedly attacks her, tries to shave her head

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Officers with the Texarkana Texas Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Creekside Apartments.

Officials say a woman was walking to her car when she saw her former boyfriend, Brandon Webb, standing between cars across the parking lot. Assuming he was waiting for her, she tried to rush to her car but he was able to push her door open.

Webb reportedly made a comment about how she was dressed then attacked her, trying to shave her head with a pair of electric clippers he’d brought with him. The victim was cut several times before she was able to grab a pistol from her console and fire at him. He then fell multiple times as he was running away. The victim immediately called 911.

Firefighters found Webb a little later after he emerged from an apartment building yelling for help. He had been shot once in the torso and was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital for surgery on the non-life-threatening injury.

Detective Alan Bailey determined that Webb was the aggressor in the incident and that the woman acted in self-defense. Bailey obtained felony warrants for stalking and aggravated assault for Webb. He will be arrested after he is released from the hospital on these warrants and the three felony probation revocation warrants he already had.

