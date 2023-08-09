Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wildfire forces closure of SH 110 west of Tyler

Fire on State Highway 110
Fire on State Highway 110(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wildfire in the 3000 block of State Highway 110 west of Tyler has forced crews to close the highway.

All lanes in the area are shut down.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said Country Road 45 is one area that is being rerouted.

Officials say the roadway is expected to reopen around 2 p.m. as the fire has been contained.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

