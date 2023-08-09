Wildfire forces closure of SH 110 west of Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wildfire in the 3000 block of State Highway 110 west of Tyler has forced crews to close the highway.

All lanes in the area are shut down.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said Country Road 45 is one area that is being rerouted.

Officials say the roadway is expected to reopen around 2 p.m. as the fire has been contained.

