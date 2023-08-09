Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday’s Weather: Dry skies and 100°+ heat

Very hot today with mostly dry conditions. Temps get even hotter for tomorrow and Friday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’ve got yet another muggy and warm start to the day as many are waking up in the upper 70s and lower 80s. For any kiddos heading back to school today, you’ll DEFINITELY want the water bottle and short sleeves as temperatures will be hot again later today. Highs for most will likely climb upwards of 99°-103° but will feel more like 105°-110°+ so Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will remain in effect through this evening. Temperatures get even hotter for our Thursday and Friday as many could see upwards of 104°-105° during the heat of the day. A weak stalled cold front will likely sit just to our north and could potentially bring a stray shower or t’storm close to I-30, although chances are quite low and coverage would be even lower. Dangerous heat continues through the weekend as well as into early next week. Isolated rain chances could return by Monday or Tuesday, but those chances could sway either in our favor or back to “goose eggs” over the next few days. We’ll be watching.

