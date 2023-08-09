Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Very hot today with mostly dry conditions. Temps get even hotter for tomorrow and Friday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’ve got yet another muggy and warm start to the day as many are waking up in the upper 70s and lower 80s. For any kiddos heading back to school today, you’ll DEFINITELY want the water bottle and short sleeves as temperatures will be hot again later today. Highs for most will likely climb upwards of 99°-103°, but will feel more like 105°-110°+ so Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will remain in effect through this evening. Temperatures get even hotter for our Thursday and Friday as many could see upwards of 104°-105° during the heat of the day. A weak stalled cold front will likely sit just to our north and could potentially bring a stray shower or t’storm close to I-30, although chances are quite low and coverage would be even lower. Dangerous heat continues through the weekend as well as into early next week. Isolated rain chances could return by Monday or Tuesday, but those chances could sway either in our favor or back to “goose eggs” over the next few days. We’ll be watching.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KLTV's Kristine Guevara reported live from the scene of the I-20 crash leaking chemicals into a...
18-wheeler leaking diesel into Gregg County creek following wreck
Missing man from Smith County found deceased near home
Kevin Vest
TJC Athletic Director passes away after lengthy battle with cancer
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
Single ticket wins $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, third-largest in US history
Smith County inmate Timothy Chappelle accused of escaping transport van found guilty
Smith County inmate accused of escaping transport van found guilty

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 8-8-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 8-8-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 8-8-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7