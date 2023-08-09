City of Longview may conduct traffic study on problematic roadway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A problematic portion Longview streets may soon have study conducted on it for potential improvements.

4th Street in Longview between Hawkins Parkway and Loop 281 has challenged drivers for years. Now, that problem will be coming before the Longview City Council in a possible traffic study.

One of the major problems with this section of 4th street is there are no turning lanes, which can cause traffic to slow or snarl.

With so many people trying to access Sam’s Club, Wal-Mart, Lowe’s, and numerous restuarants and businesses in a small stretch, just making a turn can be frustrating.

Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley talks about how the study is important for the growth of the city, and how it would be funded.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.