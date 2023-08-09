WATCH: White House correspondent Josh Rultenberg discusses upcoming Republican debate

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - White House correspondent Josh Rultenberg joined us to give us an update on what happened today in politics, including:

Pence qualifies for debate.

Biden discusses conservation and climate in AZ

Harris discusses infrastructure in Philly.

Ohioans vote for 60% majority in what is essentially a proxy vote on abortion rights.

Supreme Court reinstates regulation of ghost guns.

