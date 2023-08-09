Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Two suspects wanted in armed robbery of Austin woman

As the victim was getting back in her car, APD says one of the suspects approached her with a...
As the victim was getting back in her car, APD says one of the suspects approached her with a knife.(Austin PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery.

On July 21, 2023, the victim left the Bank of America on 701 East Stassney Lane where detectives believe she was spotted by the suspects.

From there, the victim went to a taqueria restaurant at 4400 East Ben White.

As the victim was getting back in her car, one of the suspects approached her with a knife, police said.

The suspect took the victim’s purse and got into a separate car, according to APD.

About 45 minutes after the robbery, APD says the victim reported her bank card was used at a Neiman Marcus at the Domain.

Surveillance footage recorded images of one of the suspects.

The photographed suspect is described by police as a 30 to 40-year-old Black man with a heavy build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, white sweatpants and brown multi shade sneakers.

APD described the second suspect as a 30-year-old Back man with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. There is no picture for the second suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092. An anonymous tip can also be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

MORE STATE NEWS: Democrats gather at Texas-Mexico border to discuss Gov. Abbott’s use of buoys, razor wire in Rio Grande

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Domestic disturbance leads to fatal shooting of Longview man
Lance Phillips, age 40, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Aug. 7. He is charged with...
Arrest affidavits reveal details behind Smith Co. Commissioner’s son’s latest arrest
Two vehicles have collided at a Longview intersection.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash blocks traffic at Richey, Gilmer intersection in Longview
Texas Lottery File Graphic
Nacogdoches resident wins $1M from lottery scratch-off game
New Texas law will bring stricter consequences for students caught vaping at school

Latest News

Shoppers will have the chance to purchase qualifying items tax free from Friday, August 11...
East Texas Academy store manager explains what is included in tax-free holiday
The testimony portion of Timothy Chappelle’s sentencing phase concluded Wednesday morning with...
Jury gives 20 years to Smith County inmate convicted of escaping transport van
A dog sits in a kennel at the Smith County Animal Shelter in Tyler.
Smith County commissioners promote animal adoption at Tuesday meeting
Black-owned business month
Black-Owned Business Month highlights economic impact of supporting local establishments
The cost of college has been on a consistent increase for the past several years.
East Texas students facing reality of escalating college costs