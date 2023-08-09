Polk County patrol deputy vacancies filled, but sheriff still needs jailers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A year ago, Sherriff Byron Lyons described the levels of workers in his department as crisis level and said there were eight vacant positions in law enforcement, and nine in jailing and detention.

Over a year later, Lyons tells us the good and bad that has come to his department since his letter.

“Today, I’m proud to say that in patrol, we are fully staffed. Now the jail is another situation. I’m back again eight, nine jailers short.”

“One of the things that helped was the time right before the budget, the commissioners and the judge came together and they gave a raise, and that always helps. Along with the raises they also did some things with the benefits package where some of those who retired would be able to come back if they wanted, so there were a number of things that helped, and over that period of time we were able to correct the shortages in patrol.”

Polk County may finally have a fully-staffed patrol division, but things are still understaffed at the jail. And Lyons says the issue isn’t exclusive to Polk county.

“This is not just an issue of Polk county, its not just something were dealing with; it’s nationwide. I’ve talked to sheriffs throughout the state and they are all dealing with the same thing. There are those that are very open about their dislike of law enforcement, they’re open about their distrust of law enforcement, so you don’t have the numbers of people who are lining up to be in law enforcement like they used to. Pay is part of the issue, but I want to say that pay is not the only issue.”

So a year later, the sheriff says patrols are fully staffed, while jailer shortages continue.

