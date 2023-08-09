Police: Domestic disturbance leads to fatal shooting of Longview man

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday night.

According to a report by the department, at 11:01 p.m. officers were sent to a residence in the 100 block of Houston Street in response to a shooting.

Officers said they discovered that Kielan Jones, 22, of Longview, had been shot during a domestic disturbance incident. Jones was transported to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The report said that the other involved party has been identified but no further information was made available as the incident remains under investigation. Police ask that if anyone has any information on this matter, they should contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

