Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Nacogdoches resident wins $1M from lottery scratch-off game

Texas Lottery File Graphic
Texas Lottery File Graphic(KWTX)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches resident has claimed a top-prize winning ticket worth $1 million.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 41035H, located at 3104 North University Drive, in Nacogdoches. The claimant decided to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the Diamond 7 scratch game.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man from Smith County found deceased near home
KLTV's Kristine Guevara reported live from the scene of the I-20 crash leaking chemicals into a...
18-wheeler leaking diesel into Gregg County creek following wreck
Kevin Vest
TJC Athletic Director passes away after lengthy battle with cancer
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Smith County inmate Timothy Chappelle accused of escaping transport van found guilty
Smith County inmate accused of escaping transport van found guilty

Latest News

Tyler City Hall
City of Tyler budget proposal allocates $21M for infrastructure improvements, $61.5M for police, fire services
Timothy Chappelle
Jury gives 20 years to Smith County inmate convicted of escaping transport van
Two vehicles have collided at a Longview intersection.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash blocks traffic at Richey, Gilmer intersection in Longview
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum reports from Longview where two trucks have collided at the intersection of...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash blocks traffic at Richey, Gilmer intersection in Longview