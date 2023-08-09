Longview workers immediately unemployed as Al’s Formal Wear suddenly closes

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - If you need a tuxedo, don’t call Al’s Formal Wear. They are all closed across the country, leaving grooms who have reserved a tuxedo for an upcoming wedding out of luck. And it isn’t just affecting grooms. Even in this heat, Al’s employees and landlords are also left out in the cold.

Al’s Formal Wear Longview Store Manager Kelly Jenkins no longer has a shop to manage. She said Saturday she was informed of a change.

“They just told us not to take any new business, everything’s half off. And that anybody who has a wedding with us, to measure them but not take a payment,” Jenkins said.

She said she thought maybe it was a problem with the computer system, but she soon received worse news.

“Two o’ clock Monday morning I got an email that I no longer had a job and the company’s closed,” Jenkins said.

She said she’s been renting out tuxes there for nine years.

“And they’d come in and now they’re bringing their babies, and I get to measure them and do their weddings and a block of kids who are graduating for seniors this year. They’re like, don’t worry Jenkins, we’re going to come see you for the queen’s ball, because we do the majority for the queen’s ball. I don’t even get to say goodbye to them,” Jenkins said.

For about an hour on Tuesday, Al’s Landlord Marilyn Hampton had unlocked the doors to talk with Emily Gorman, who is one of the owners of Emily Rae’s Boutique. Emily said she can take care of the grooms.

“We’re here to help them and let them know that their weddings can still be great. And it’s no problem, don’t panic. We can definitely help you even if you’re in a crunch,” Gorman said.

Unaware of what happened, a couple walked in to check on a tux and Emily helped them out. Kelley said she has notified about half of the 30 or so couples affected.

“But I can only call so many before I just literally break down and I have to stop,” Jenkins said.

Qunarderson Johnson has been trying to return his tux since the day before, but the door was locked. He’s known Kelley for a while.

“She actually did the measurements for my actual wedding in 2019,” Johnson said.

He said Al’s was his go to for formal wear.

“This is beyond crazy,” Johnson said.

But Johnson doesn’t have to worry about formal wear in the future since Jenkins was told those who have rental tuxes can keep them. And Jenkins?

“I pray that one day that maybe I can get back in the wedding business. That I can do something because to leave this, it’s killing me,” Jenkins said.

The landlord has taken possession of Al’s Formal Wear stock for back rent. She said Jenkins will help sell the items to vendors she knows. The remaining items will be donated. No word on refunds for those who paid.

