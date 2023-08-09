Jury gives 20 years to Smith County inmate convicted of escaping transport van

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County inmate will spend an additional 20 years in jail for escaping from a transport van.

The testimony portion of Timothy Chappelle’s sentencing phase concluded Wednesday morning with closing statements, though only the prosecution completed theirs.

On Tuesday, he was convicted of escaping a Smith County Jail transport van. Chappelle, who represented himself during both phases, attempted to make a closing statement but was cut off early due to objections from the prosecution. The judge sustained the objection and barred Chappelle from speaking further on the ground that his statement was essentially testimony and that he was apparently making claims about evidence not brought up yesterday and the state was unable to cross-examine him.

Chappelle was also given a fine of $5,000-$10,000.

Previous reporting:

Smith County inmate accused of escaping transport van found guilty

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.