Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Hazmat team contains chemical spill from I-20 crash into Gregg County creek

Lone Star HAZMAT CEO Richard Lenius speaks on Little Caney Creek Wednesday clean-up operation.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A hazmat team has contained a chemical spill into Little Laney Creek from a crashed 18-wheeler on I-20 in Gregg County.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the eastbound lane of the highway, reducing traffic to a single lane for hours. The driver told DPS that he had a tire blow out around Mile Marker 581, and the truck struck a guardrail and caught fire. The driver was able to escape without injury.

According to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Craig Harrington, Little Laney Creek was possibly being affected by chemicals from the vehicle. As of Wednesday morning, hazmat crews said the spill had been contained.

According to Lone Star HAZMAT, a vacuum truck was used to skim oil, diesel, and hydraulic fluid off the surface of the creek. The crew also used a containment boom to control the spill. The crew said they expect to be on the scene for the remainder of Wednesday.

A hazmat team has contained a chemical spill into Little Laney Creek from a crashed 18-wheeler on I-20 in Gregg County.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man from Smith County found deceased near home
KLTV's Kristine Guevara reported live from the scene of the I-20 crash leaking chemicals into a...
18-wheeler leaking diesel into Gregg County creek following wreck
Kevin Vest
TJC Athletic Director passes away after lengthy battle with cancer
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Smith County inmate Timothy Chappelle accused of escaping transport van found guilty
Smith County inmate accused of escaping transport van found guilty

Latest News

Lone Star HAZMAT CEO Richard Lenius speaks on Little Caney Creek Wednesday clean-up operation.
Hazmat team contains chemical spill from I-20 crash into Gregg County creek
Jury gives 20 years to Smith County inmate convicted of escaping transport van
Jury gives 20 years to Smith County inmate convicted of escaping transport van
A hazmat team has contained a chemical spill into Little Laney Creek from a crashed 18-wheeler...
Hazmat team contains chemical spill from I-20 crash into Gregg County creek
Boys & Girls Club
WATCH: Lufkin Boys & Girls Club offers special discount for football league signup